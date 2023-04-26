In an unprecedented move, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond will recommend clemency for Richard Glossip, who is set to be executed on May 18 on a capital murder charge.

In a letter to the state's Pardon and Parole Board -- which will meet Wednesday -- Drummond wrote, "For there to be public faith in our criminal justice system, it is incumbent on me as the State's chief law enforcement officer to not ignore evidence and facts."

