Oklahoma's attorney general is asking for a new trial in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip, who has spent a quarter of a century in prison for the death of his boss in 1997.

"While the State has previously opposed relief for Glossip, it has changed its position based on a careful review of the new information that has come to light," Attorney General Gentner F. Drummond wrote in a motion filed Thursday in an Oklahoma appeals court.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0