The death toll in Saturday's mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, rose to 11 on Monday as investigators searched the gunman's background for an explanation as to the massacre.

Authorities initially said 10 people were killed in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and that at least 10 were hospitalized. LAC+USC Medical Center, which treated four of the 10 wounded, said Monday that one had died.

