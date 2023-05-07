Death toll increases to 8 after car plows into a crowd in front of a Texas shelter that was housing migrants

The Brownsville Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook of first responders arriving to the scene of a major accident that left at least seven dead on Sunday.

 Brownsville Fire Department

A driver plowed into a group outside a shelter that had been housing migrants in a Texas border town on Sunday, leaving eight people dead -- including several immigrants -- and close to a dozen injured, authorities say.

Authorities in Brownsville, Texas say they got a call around 8:30 am CT about a Land Rover that hit multiple people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, a non-profit homeless shelter that has been helping house migrants. Authorities say it's unclear whether the crash was intentional.

