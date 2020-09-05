Debate on mask ordinance has been contentious in Albany

ALBANY -- The wearing of face masks in public is now mandatory in the city, but that doesn’t mean the Albany Police Department is going to become the “mask police,” a term that has been bandied about during discussion.
Under the ordinance passed on Thursday by the Albany City Commission, police are instructed to notify violators about the requirement.
The ordinance was passed with the intent of slowing the rate of transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of some 180 Dougherty County residents since March.
Officers also will provide masks in situations where the individual does not have one and give the option of leaving the public setting or donning a cloth face covering.
Citations would be a last resort.
“We will give out masks, give warnings, educate people,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said. “We find when we hand out masks people will wear them.”
The issue of a mask mandate was a contentious one for the community and the commission, which narrowly approved the measure by 4-3 votes on Monday and again on Thursday.
In all, discussion from the public and debate among commissioners took up some six hours of time over the course of the two virtual meetings.
Three doctors who touted face masks as an effective way to prevent spreading the disease and one nurse, who spoke in opposition, were among those who gave comments in the virtual format. A number of ministers, one of whom comforted a family who lost three members to the virus, also weighed in during the sessions.
Protesters opposed to the ordinance gathered outside the Government Center prior to the Thursday meeting.
Most of the speakers who asked commissioners to shoot down the proposal and a commissioner who voted in opposition of the ordinance said they are in support of wearing masks as a protective measure.
Albany business owner Brandon Jones said there are some people who refuse to wear masks and will shop elsewhere or online if there is a mask requirement in place for stores.
Persley said that officers will do their best to resolve incidents to which they are called.
“We will try to de-escalate the situation as much as we can,” he said. “We will handle each situation appropriately.”
Some commissioners questioned the burden on police of responding to calls from stores and members of the public to situations in which someone is not wearing a mask.
Persley responded that the department can handle the duties.
The ordinance requires individuals 10 years of age and older to wear masks in public settings in which maintaining a distance of more than 6 feet apart is not possible, such as inside stores. It does not require the wearing of masks while engaged in outdoor activities where it is possible to maintain a distance of more than 6 feet from others.
That means joggers, walkers and bicyclists can pursue those activities maskless if alone or only with other members of the household.
Restaurant patrons are not required to wear masks while dining. The ordinance also has exemptions for religious and for valid medical reasons a person may have for not wearing a mask.
Businesses can “opt out’ but must place signage on premises stating that masks are not required at the location.
The full text of the document is available at: https://www.albanyga.gov/.
