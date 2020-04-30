ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that 95 Georgia facilities have already signed up to use the free Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, a self-contained device that uses concentrated hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 masks. The only cost for entities to use Battelle is shipping the masks to and from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, where the system is located.
"I want to thank Battelle for deploying this new technology to our state," Kemp said in a news release. "The system will allow Georgia facilities to recycle critical supplies, ensuring our health care workers have the personal protective equipment that they need to continue their work on the front lines fighting against COVID-19."
Deployed in Atlanta, the CCDS can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks per day, with each mask being able to be decontaminated up to 20 times without degrading performance. It is currently available to all medical facilities, long-term care facilities, and first responders.
"We continue to encourage entities across the state to take advantage of this great resource," Kemp said.
To enroll in the Battelle program for N95 decontamination, visit www.battelle.org and select the orange button on the homepage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.