Decrease in drug overdose cases reason for cautious optimism for Dougherty County officials

Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services had only five December cases in which personnel needed to administer naloxone for opioid overdoses, a sharp decline from recent months and the first overall decline in about five years.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – A few months doesn’t make a trend, but a decrease in drug overdose cases does give local officials some cause for optimism.

Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services saw the number of overdose calls decrease significantly in December, a month that traditionally has a high number of cases due to the holidays.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News