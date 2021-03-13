ALBANY -- Southwest Public Health District officials report a steady decrease in demand in Dougherty County for COVID-19 testing. To direct resources to meet increasing demand for vaccines, after Saturday testing will no longer be offered on Saturdays at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds location in Albany currently operated by MAKO medical on behalf of public health.
“We’re cautiously optimistic about the decreasing numbers of new cases and the increasing numbers of people getting vaccinated,” Dr. Charles Ruis, the health director for Southwest Health District 8-2, said in a news release.
COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered at the fairgrounds location Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be quickly made online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting or by calling (229) 352-6567.
