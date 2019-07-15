ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor School Headmaster Geoffrey Sudderth recently informed the Deerfield-Windsor School Board of Trustees that the 2019-20 academic school year will be the final year in his current role, officials from the school said.
The board acknowledged on Monday the contributions Sudderth gave to the Deerfield-Windsor community. Notable efforts include the facilitation of a “talented and dynamic faculty,” an “innovative” class scheduling system and the implementation of a 20-year strategic plan for the school.
Sudderth has also been a volunteer with the Albany Civil Rights Institute as well as the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, where he served on the board of directors and its Education Committee.
“The Deerfield-Windsor community is thankful for Mr. Sudderth’s service to both the school and to Albany, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Board Chairman Darin Wood said.
In considering transition options, the board decided to accelerate the transition to ensure a productive search.
The Board of Trustees will name an interim headmaster in the coming days, and in conjunction, a search committee will work to fill the role of headmaster beginning in the 2020-21 school year.