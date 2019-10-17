ALBANY — Students at the Deerfield-Windsor Upper School Campus served the Albany area community through their annual service day on Wednesday.
Deerfield said social responsibility, service to fellow man and awareness of community needs are ideals that the school strives to instill in its students. High school students were actively serving throughout the city, working in various sectors of the nonprofit community.
The freshmen class teamed up with Mission Change to collect resources to pack 300 hygiene kits, 300 snack bags and 200 school supply kits to be distributed to homeless shelters, neighbors in need and Albany area teachers.
“Every student had a part in making sure each bag was filled not only with supplies but with thoughtfulness of who will be receiving those bags,” LaDonna Urick, co-founder of Mission Change, said.
Members of the sophomore class split their time between the Sally Wetherbee Animal Shelter and Lee County Shelter where there they washed, cared for and socialized with shelter animals. The junior class enjoyed fellowship, recreation and craft time with residents at Alzheimer's Outreach Center, The Phoenix at Albany, Oaks at Oakland Plantation and PruittHealth-Palmyra.
During their time with the residents, the juniors provided manicures, carved pumpkins, designed picture frames, painted wood cutouts, played games and enjoyed cookies together with their new friends. Senior class members rolled up their sleeves and worked in the three Boys & Girls Club of Albany facilities to clean, do ground maintenance and learn more about how they can volunteer their time at the organization.
Members of the school's faculty also served alongside students.