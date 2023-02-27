Defense crime scene expert raises two-shooter theory in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

Defendant Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters while testifying in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, February 24, in Walterboro, South Carolina.

An expert in crime scene reconstruction and blood spatter analysis testified on Monday that the evidence suggests two shooters carried out the killings of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

Timothy Palmbach, a former professor of forensic science at the University of New Haven, was hired by Alex Murdaugh's defense to review the case and analyze the crime scene.

