TIFTON — Deidra Jackson is the new vice president for finance and operations at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC President David Bridges made the announcement.
“Deidra has served ABAC in a very thorough and outstanding manner for the past 10 years,” Bridges said. “She first served as comptroller and more recently as assistant vice president for finance and operations. I have the greatest confidence in her ability and commitment to ABAC.”
A Tift County High School graduate, Jackson received her undergraduate degree in accounting from Auburn University and her MBA from Valdosta State University. She joined the ABAC staff in 2010 after nearly six years in Douglas as a senior auditor for the Georgia Department of Audits.
“I am extremely thankful and honored for the opportunity to serve ABAC in this position,” Jackson said. “ABAC’s economic impact can be seen every day through our students and our very successful alumni.
“As vice president, I will make certain that we are excellent stewards of the funds we receive from our students and the state of Georgia. I plan to follow a pattern of exemplary customer service while maintaining the fiscal integrity of the college.”
Bridges said Jackson will serve on the president’s cabinet. He said her appointment will become effective immediately, so there will be a period of overlap before Paul Willis retires as ABAC’s executive vice president for finance and administration and chief of staff.
Willis announced recently that he plans to retire on Jan. 29 after 12 years of service to ABAC. Jackson said she appreciates the mentorship provided by Willis.
“I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with Paul and be mentored by him,” Jackson said. “He is really irreplaceable, but I am going to try my best.”
Jackson said her climb up the administrative ladder has been fueled by hard work.
“I know that anything is possible,” Jackson said. “I firmly follow the Auburn creed that if you work hard, hard work will pay off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.