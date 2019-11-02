ALBANY – Bennett Bryan, an attorney with DeKalb County's legal office, announced this week his candidacy for the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Bryan is running for the seat vacated by Judge Sara Doyle, who is running for a seat on the Georgia Supreme Court.
“I’m excited to announce that I am running for Georgia Court of Appeals” said Bryan, who currently is appellate litigation division chief of the DeKalb County Law Department. “Serving on the Georgia Court of Appeals has been a long-time dream of mine. I acknowledge that I am entering a race that already includes six other talented candidates, but I am confident that my range of experience has prepared me to be an effective Court of Appeals judge.”
Bryan said his experience includes litigation in civil and criminal cases in trial and appellate courts at the state and federal levels.
“This range of legal experience, along with my working-class upbringing and strong record of public service, has given me the knowledge and perspective necessary to help ensure justice for all as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals,” he said.