Delaware man wins $5 million lottery while on vacation in Florida

A Delaware man is now a millionaire after buying a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Florida.

 Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

A Delaware man might have visited Florida just for the sun, but he came home $5 million richer.

Peter Sullivan, 66, took home the jaw-dropping prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket from a Publix grocery store in Delray Beach, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

