Delaware man wins $5 million lottery while on vacation in Florida

Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
A Delaware man is now a millionaire after buying a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Florida.
A Delaware man might have visited Florida just for the sun, but he came home $5 million richer.
Peter Sullivan, 66, took home the jaw-dropping prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket from a Publix grocery store in Delray Beach, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.
Sullivan, a resident of Millsboro, Delaware, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000, the release noted.
The Publix grocery store where Sullivan bought his lucky ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus.
The newly-made millionaire beat astonishing odds to take home his prize. The chances of winning the $5 million prize in the "Gold Rush" game are just 1 in 2,362,500, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
