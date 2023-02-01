Delay in equipment delivery delays opening of Albany Transportation Center

The city of Albany's new Albany Transportation Center opening has been delayed because a crucial part for the electrical system has not been delivered.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Driving by Albany’s new bus station on West Oglethorpe Boulevard, everything looks ready for business. The same is true for the interior of the building. But there’s one little holdup.

“What we’re waiting for is the main breaker that powers the electrical board,” city Transportation Director David Hamilton said. “That shipping date has changed a few times.”

