ALBANY – Driving by Albany’s new bus station on West Oglethorpe Boulevard, everything looks ready for business. The same is true for the interior of the building. But there’s one little holdup.
“What we’re waiting for is the main breaker that powers the electrical board,” city Transportation Director David Hamilton said. “That shipping date has changed a few times.”
As has been the case for consumers everywhere since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the city is finding itself unable to get a crucial piece of equipment in a timely manner. Hamilton said he thinks there have been four previous promised delivery dates on the crucial part prior to the latest one scheduled for later this month.
During the summer, Hamilton had envisioned cutting the ribbon on the $11.5 million facility in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday in January. That seemed reasonable with project completion slated for October before the issue surfaced with delivery of the main breaker.
“In August and September we were provided a ship date of 10-17,” Hamilton said, referring to October 2022. “Then we were provided another ship date of 1-13 (2023), and now the latest proposed ship date is 2-27.
“When it’s on site, we’ll be able to schedule a ribbon-cutting and, of course, grand opening.”
In the meantime the city’s bus service continues to operate in a site behind the Albany Civic Center.
“That is not really ideal for transportation service,” Hamilton said. “From an operational standpoint, it provides a challenge. When there are events at the Civic Center, we have to re-route. They have been monthly events down there that really impact us. We have to re-route to ensure we don’t impact their events.”
The saga of the new Transportation Center has been a lengthy one for the city. Planning began in the early 2000s when a site search was initiated.
Initially a site was identified on city-owned property behind the Dougherty County Judicial Building, with a vision of a two-story building with stores and perhaps restaurants on the first floor and business offices upstairs. That site fell through due to opposition from downtown businesses as well as concerns that there could be Native American artifacts at the location.
Over the following years, several other sites were identified, including the former site of the Heritage House Hotel on West Oglethorpe Boulevard that was still standing at the time.
Eventually the city rented space at the former Trailways station before purchasing the 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. site, demolishing it and building the new transportation hub.
Once completed, Hamilton said, the Transportation Center will have a significant impact on the area.
“That facility has really changed the Harlem District,” he said. “We’re looking forward to doing the grand opening and we’re really looking forward to operating out of this facility.”
The new station will have a computer area for commuters and other amenities, including a conference room for community meetings. Lighted signs also will inform riders of the scheduled arrival and departure time of buses.
The center also will serve as a hub for commercial bus service.
“This is state-of-the-art and something we can be proud of,” Hamilton said.