Deliberations pause, then resume in death penalty trial for NYC bike path attacker after juror is excused

Deliberations will resume March 9 regarding the sentencing of Sayfullo Saipov, seen in October 2016, convicted of striking and killing eight people with a rented truck in New York in 2017 in an effort to support the terror group ISIS.

 St. Charles County, Mo., Dept of Corrections

Deliberations resumed midday Thursday after a brief pause due to a juror's family emergency in the penalty phase of the death penalty trial of a man convicted of striking and killing eight people with a rented truck in New York in an effort to support the terror group ISIS.

Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbekistan native living in the US, was convicted of terror-related crimes in Manhattan federal court in January.

Tags

More News