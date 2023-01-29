Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 young women studying at Howard University. This year, the Albany Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority joined in the celebration of 110 years of moving forward with fortitude.
Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters distributed male and female clothing items while also serving soup and sandwiches in four southwest Georgia counties as part of the sorority's year of service.
ALBANY -- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 young women studying at Howard University. For 11 decades, Delta has remained steadfast in the pursuit of sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action.
This year, the Albany Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority joined in the celebration of 110 years of moving forward with fortitude.
To commemorate the anniversary, the Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta performed community service in four southwest Georgia counties during the month of January. Dougherty, Crisp, Randolph and Worth county families were served by sorority members during the annual day of service activities.
In Albany, Deltas served the community at the Boys and Girls Clubs located at 1012 Holloway Drive. Sorority members distributed male and female clothing items while also serving soup and sandwiches. The community of Cordele received socks and were served generous helpings of homemade soup. In Sylvester, the sorority served soup and handed out socks as well as blankets to the public. Finally, the sorority served the Randolph community by giving out hats, blankets and socks. The sorority also contributed $200 to a local food pantry for the month of January.
Closing out January, sorority members highlighted some of the many endeavors that the Albany Alumnae Delta Chapter took part in from August through December. Throughout the summer and into the fall, Deltas worked diligently in the fight against COVID-19. In conjunction with the Conference of National Black Churches, sorority members partnered with Bethel AME Church of Albany in a series of clinics to vaccinate the community and give away school supplies.
The Deltas also participated in Family Literacy Night at Henderson Gym in early August. During the evening of free food and fun, sorority members collected and donated 2,162 books.
The Physical and Mental Health Committee also donated books to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The Dougherty County Bar Association recognized the sorority with a plaque for their support and for collecting the most books for their event. Also, in August, sorority members joined with the Dougherty County Police Department’s National Night Out initiative and handed out school supplies, personal hygiene items, and other supplies.
In October, the sorority participated in the Albany State University National Alumni Association’s 2022 Virtual 5K and the annual Women’s Health Fair concerning Breast Cancer hosted by Phoebe. Also, throughout October until Nov. 2, on behalf of the Social Action Committee, sorority members displayed the Delta “VOTE” yard signs in their communities and participated with the Pan Hellenic Council with the Get Out the Vote Campaign. Membership Services distributed emergency response kits in preparation for severe weather season.
In November, the sorority presented a virtual workshop on homeownership. Later in the month, the Deltas blessed 22 families with Thanksgiving boxes containing food and much more. Deltas also donated $500 to School of Excellence partner Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in December. Additionally, the sorority promoted AIDS Awareness and collected donations and contributions to Toys for Tots. Finally, Deltas participated in the Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing campaign and sent Christmas cards to recovering soldiers at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.