TIFTON — Cydney Slapa from Deltona, Fla., has been selected as the new president of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Ambassadors for the 2022-23 academic year.
“Going to ABAC has been one of the best decisions I have made as a young adult,” Slapa said. “Becoming the Ambassadors’ president has been a long-time goal of mine. The Ambassadors are a group of students who love ABAC and want to represent the school.”
The Ambassadors represent ABAC in various functions across the campus and the community. It is one of the most prestigious student leadership organizations at ABAC.
“In this role, I am excited to work with ABAC’s new president, Dr. Tracy Brundage, when she steps in on Aug. 1,” Slapa said.
Slapa has been a member of the Ambassadors for four years. She is also a member of the ABAC Bass Fishing team, Secretary of the Pre-Vet Club, and works as a tutor in the tutoring center.
A senior studying agriculture with a concentration in animal science, Slapa has aspirations of working at a veterinarian’s office after graduation before she continues her education in veterinary medicine.
Assistant Director of Enrollment Management Sunny Ross Sparrow, one of the advisors to the Ambassador organization, said she is excited about the upcoming year and looks forward to selecting the best ABAC students to become Ambassadors.
“Being selected as an ABAC Ambassador is an honor and a highly competitive selection process,” Sparrow said. “The students selected exemplify superior leadership, communication skills and passion. They extend the image of ABAC, not only on campus but across the state of Georgia.”
An Ambassador’s duties include giving official campus tours, hosting visiting dignitaries, and assisting with on-campus functions.
Ambassadors must maintain at least a 2.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and earn a minimum of 35 hours per semester in duties supporting the Enrollment Management and Marketing and Communication offices.
“If you have ever thought about working with the faculty on campus, join the Ambassador team,” Slapa said. “It is a great group to learn professionalism while having a lot of fun.”
For more information about applying for the Ambassadors, interested students can contact Sparrow at sross@abac.edu or at (229) 391-5018.
Ambassador applications are available on the ABAC website at [www.abac.edu/ambassadors]www.abac.edu/ambassadors. Applications must be completed online by 3 p.m. on Aug. 19.
