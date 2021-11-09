State Sen. Jen Jordan’s campaign for attorney general announced Tuesday that it has raised more than $1 million as of Nov. 2, just over six months since the state senator announced her campaign in April 2021.
ATLANTA -- State Sen. Jen Jordan’s campaign for attorney general announced Tuesday that the Democratic challenger has raised more than $1 million as of Nov. 2, just over six months since the state senator announced her campaign in April 2021.
The $1 million sum marks a primary fundraising record for a Democratic challenger for attorney general in Georgia, achieved more than six months before the May 24 primary is scheduled to take place.
The previous primary fundraising record for a Democratic challenger was held by 2010 nominee Ken Hodges, who reported raising an aggregate $791,152 in his June 2010 filing. The 2018 Democratic nominee for attorney general raised just over $900,000 over the course of the entire cycle.
“Sen. Jordan’s candidacy has quickly elevated Georgia’s attorney general race to be one of the most competitive in the nation, the candidate's campaign manager, Meg Scribner, said in a news release. "Her experience taking on the powerful to put people first -- as an advocate for environmental justice, voting rights, and reproductive choice -- has brought unprecedented enthusiasm and resources to our campaign. We’re humbled by the support we’ve received from across Georgia."
Jordan also announced record-breaking fundraising numbers in the June reporting period, out-raising incumbent Chris Carr by more than $100,000.
Since entering the race for Attorney General, Jordan also has received a number of local and national endorsements, including from DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, and reproductive rights organization NARAL.
