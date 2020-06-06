ALBANY -- Two Democratic candidates in Georgia Senate District 13 who are hoping to run against the Republican incumbent will face off in Tuesday’s primary.
Both Leesburg resident Mary Egler and Ruenett Melton of Tifton have sought political office in the past.
The winner in the contest will face incumbent Carden Summers, who won a special election for the seat last year, in the fall general election. The district includes all of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Turner and Wilcox counties and a portion of Sumter and Tift counties.
Egler previously has campaigned for the Lee County Commission and a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Although she lost those races, Egler said that she succeeded in bringing important issues to the forefront. She made building a fire station for Smithville a prominent issue in her campaign, and after she did so a station was built to provide the residents better access to fire and emergency medical services, she said.
In the current campaign, Egler said she is asking some uncomfortable questions. Particularly, she is concerned about proposed cuts to the state budget and the potential impact on law enforcement, specifically reducing the number of state troopers on the roads.
Lawmakers, who are scheduled to return to complete the 2020 legislative session next week, are looking at an 11 percent cut to the state’s budget. The spending cuts were requested by Gov. Brian Kemp as the state looks at a reduction in revenues caused by the closing of businesses in response to the coronavirus.
“What’s more important than law enforcement?” Egler said. “Couldn’t they find somewhere else to cut? I don’t understand cutting troopers on the road. Couldn’t they look at office (personnel)?
“You say you’re for law enforcement, and then you’re cutting troopers off the road? I’m for law enforcement.”
The state also needs to protect other vital services as it prepares its budget, including education, health care and infrastructure, Egler said.
“There’s a lot of stuff, and I’d like to straighten it out -- actually, work with people and help straighten things out," she said. "It’s time people started listening to each other and working toward working together for the people of Georgia.”
The candidate pointed to her ability to listen to others and “a lot of living experience” working in areas including food service, retail and education as qualifications that would serve her well. Dealing with the impact of COVID-19, both to the economy and residents’ economic well-being, will require lawmakers coming together and working for all the people.
“There are people without health insurance right now, and there’s really not much money to address the issue,” Egler said. “This is a taste of the (Great) Depression, what people went through when they were coming out of the Depression. There’s a lot to be addressed. Most of it deals with infrastructure and doing something for the people.”
With the issues the state is facing, Egler said it is time to see beyond political parties. Whatever the outcome of the election, she said she will continue asking the questions.
“Whoever is elected needs to represent their entire district, working with people in other communities to get things done,” she said.
This is Melton's second time seeking the District 13 Senate seat; she ran in 2016. She said she had frequent discussions with the late Sen. Greg Kirk, who died in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, and respected the veteran lawmaker.
Melton, a retired elementary school educator, said retaining needed spending in the budget for education is a big priority, She also said she would push for a hate crime law for the state and bail reform.
As the daughter of the first black candidate for the Tift County Commission who ran in 1966, Melton said that politics and helping others were instilled in her as a child and have remained a big part of her life.
“At this time, we need to make sure we take care of those we need to take care of,” she said. “When we’re talking about cutting public education, that would hurt. I am a supporter of public education, particularly in rural Georgia.”
A 10 to 14 percent cut would have a significant impact on students and parents, she said.
The Feb. 23 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and FBI reports of increasing hate crimes in the state point to the need for the state to enact laws punishing those who victimize people based on race, sex or religion, she said. Legislation also should require law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes to the FBI, she said.
“Any hate crimes should include added penalties,” she said.
The cash bail system is another area that needs examining, as it imposes a penalty on suspects who sometimes sit in jail for weeks or months before going to court, Melton said.
“Even a few days in jail can result in people losing their jobs, housing and even losing custody of their children,” she said. “I’d also advocate for limiting budget cuts to public defenders' offices in Georgia.”
As lawmakers look to cut the budget, Melton said, they need to protect spending for mental health and public safety.
“We are in a pandemic and it has caused the deaths of many people of all races, particularly African-Americans,” she said. “It is not the time to do large budget cuts to public health.
“My father ran so he could help improve the community for the people. As a state senator I want to work with rural communities and local officials to make things much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.