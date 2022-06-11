ALBANY — The Joyce Barlow campaign for Georgia state representative of House District 151 was named to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s list of most closely watched races for 2022. The DLCC selects critical races with strong candidates from across the country to highlight on its spotlight races page in an effort to raise awareness and resources for candidates like Barlow.
“Democratic state legislators are on the frontlines defending and expanding our access to health care, education funding, and the right to vote,” DLCC President Jessica Post said in a news release. “In the last four years, the DLCC and state Democrats have flipped hundreds of seats from red to blue, elected strong candidates from all across the country, and returned over a half-dozen chambers to Democratic control.
"We are proud to stand with Joyce Barlow and include her in our growing list of amazing candidates who are committed to making a difference in their communities. The DLCC is fired up and ready to win more seats throughout the year and in November.”
Joyce Barlow is a registered nurse and small business owner in Albany. A long-time advocate for public health, she founded Englewood Health Care, a home health care facility, in 1984. In 1991, she opened Englewood Home Health and Hospice Systems in Albany, the first black-led Medicare/Medicaid Certified Home Health and Hospice Agency in southwest Georgia.
Barlow earned a bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Barry University and obtained an MBA from American Century University. In February 2022, she was elected into the Georgia Nursing Association’s Hall of Fame and recognized for her advocacy work in the health care field. In her spare time, Barlow is active in nonprofit organizations.
