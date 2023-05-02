Democratic congresswoman sold First Republic stock and bought JPMorgan just before bank sale, financial disclosures show

Financial disclosures show that Florida Democrat Lois Frankel, seen here in May 2022, sold First Republic stock and then bought JPMorgan stock on March 22.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Members of Congress are facing renewed scrutiny after a new disclosure report filed by Florida Democrat Lois Frankel revealed that she dumped First Republic Bank stock prior to its collapse and purchased JPMorgan stock before JPMorgan purchased First Republic.

According to a financial disclosure report filed on April 28, Frankel sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Republic stock on March 16 and then bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan stock on March 22.

