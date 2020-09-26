Democratic House candidate Joyce Barlow makes access to health care biggest issue

ALBANY -- For Joyce Barlow, the decision to enter the political ring was a long time in coming.
Barlow said she resisted earlier urging over the years from people she knew who suggested she make a run for office. This year, though, the registered nurse who owns Englewood Health Care decided to take that advice and is the Democratic nominee for the Georgia House District 151 seat currently held by Republican Gerald Greene of Cuthbert.
During her time in Albany, Barlow has kept busy in other ways than the political field.
“I’ve lived here about 45 years,” she said. “My children were raised here, went to public schools. My husband’s family is from here.”
She also was engaged in the community during that time. Barlow has served on various boards, including at Girls Inc., Liberty House and an Alzheimer's disease support group.
“I was being encouraged in the community, and I saw the needs in the community,” she said. “Fast-forward, my husband passed suddenly in 2015. That’s a major change in family structure. I decided it was time. It was time for me to run for office. The opportunity was there; the need was there.”
The greatest need, Barlow said, is in health care. Barlow said she would like to see more Democrats elected so there can be a push for expanding Medicaid in the state.
“It’s really serious,” she said. “We have not looked at fully expanding Medicaid. We have over half a million people who are not covered, and that's not good.”
Individuals without health insurance coverage end up putting off seeking care for ailments, leading to poor outcomes and is part of why the region has endemic problems with issues such as diabetes, she said.
“And where do they go?” she said. “They go to the emergency room. Medicaid would help be a preventative.”
The closing of rural hospitals also is an issue for Barlow, who pointed to the impact of losing a hospital on the aging and poor populations in rural communities. Patterson Hospital in Cuthbert is closing next month.
“It’s so sad to see rural hospitals close,” she said. “Traveling 30, 40, 50 miles away to be stabilized, just to get somewhere to be treated, the mortality rate is going to increase.”
The lack of medical care also can affect communities economically, as companies looking to locate consider that in decisions on where to place industry, she said.
“When businesses start to look at relocating, they look at health care and they look at education,” Barlow said. “It all flows together. It’s a slow decline over time. You lose your hospital, your grocery stores. It becomes a ghost town.”
Ensuring more Georgians have access to health care is especially important during the current pandemic, she said.
“Of course, we are still living with COVID-19 and we’re still dealing with the inequities that have been so evident (with) hypertension and diabetes,” Barlow said
Barlow also said she thinks that education budget cuts were a mistake, particularly for school systems dealing with the impact of the pandemic while trying to provide instruction. Schools face other challenges in helping students deal with being away from school as well, and rural areas need access to broadband internet service.
“They've got to make a whole new pivot,” she said. “We need to put the money back into the school systems. That money needs to go back in.
“When you look over the last 10 years and where we’ve been heading, we need to fund quality education.”
