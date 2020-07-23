ATLANTA -- A new internal poll taken by Democrat Jon Ossoff’s U.S. Senate campaign shows the investigative journalist essentially tied with incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.
The survey of 800 likely general election Georgia voters conducted between July 9 and July 15 found Ossoff holding a slight lead over Perdue, 45% to 44%. However, that margin was well within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.
While the poll found the two candidates in a virtual dead heat overall, Ossoff held a substantial lead -- 55% to 39% -- among those interviewed who know both candidates.
In a memo to the Ossoff campaign, Democratic pollster Fred Yang, founding principal of the Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group, noted the Democrat has room to build additional support because he currently trails Perdue in name recognition 85% to 64%.
“Jon is in an extremely strong position heading into November,” said Ellen Foster, Ossoff’s campaign manager. “As more voters hear Jon’s unifying message, his support across the Peach State will continue to grow.”
Ossoff and Perdue have been busy on the airwaves since winning their parties’ nominations in last month’s primaries, both touting their own qualifications and positions on issues and attacking their opponent.
The two have been airing TV ads paid for by their own campaigns as well as ads financed by the parties’ campaign committees and independent political action committees.
Ossoff won a crowded Democratic primary in June, avoiding an August runoff by winning more than 50% of the vote. Perdue was unopposed in landing the Republican nomination to seek a second six-year term.
