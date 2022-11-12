Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest

A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker’s character, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate.

 John Bazemore/AP

A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker's character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate.

First provided to CNN, the ad, titled "Shown Us" from Georgia Honor -- a group tied to the Senate Majority PAC, the predominant Democratic super PAC focused on Senate control -- is backed by $4 million for one week of airtime, highlighting just how expensive and contentious the runoff between Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock will be.

Recommended for you

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

Tags