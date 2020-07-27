ATLANTA - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has tested negative for coronavirus, Ossoff announced on Twitter late Monday.
Ossoff was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday after his wife, Emory University ob-gyn Dr. Alisha Kramer, tested positive for the virus.
Both self-quarantined during the weekend at their Atlanta home, as Kramer’s symptoms steadily improved.
“Alisha is still doing OK,” Ossoff tweeted. “Today, she’s even been able to remotely consult some patients.”
Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in the November election. The Democrat won his party’s primary last month in a crowded field, avoiding an August runoff by capturing a majority of the vote.
Perdue, who is seeking a second six-year term, was unopposed in June’s Republican primary.
