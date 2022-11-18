Democrats and Republicans invest millions to turn out beleaguered Georgia voters ahead of key Senate runoff

Top Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledge the uniqueness of Georgia's December 6 Senate runoff has put an increased focus on the ability of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to turn out voters.

 Getty Images

In Georgia's key Senate runoff, a clichéd political adage could actually prove true: It may all come down to who turns out.

Top Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledge the uniqueness of Georgia's December 6 Senate runoff has put an increased focus on the ability of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to turn out voters who may be tired of participating in yet another election, causing campaigns, committees and outside groups to spend millions solely on get out the vote efforts.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

