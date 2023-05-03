supreme court.jpeg

U.S. Supreme Court justices should follow a strict code of ethics when receiving gifts and travel or doing business with political funders and attorneys, Democratic senators argued at a hearing that Chief Justice John Roberts declined to attend.

 Collection of the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court justices should follow a strict code of ethics when receiving gifts and travel or doing business with political funders and attorneys, Democratic senators argued at a hearing that Chief Justice John Roberts declined to attend.

After a spate of investigative articles detailing Justice Clarence Thomas’ luxury travel and real estate transactions with a GOP donor, and a property sale by a limited liability company partly owned by Justice Neil Gorsuch to a law firm head, Democratic leaders on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary maintained the highest court in the land cannot be trusted to police itself.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News