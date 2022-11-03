Democrats won the Senate after flipping Georgia last year. The state could be pivotal once again

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker (L) and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

 John Bazemore/AP

The fight for control of the US Senate could come down to Georgia -- again.

For the second time in less than two years, the Peach State, which elected two Democratic senators in the last election cycle, is home to a contest that has gripped both national parties and potentially holds the key to the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Recommended for you

More News