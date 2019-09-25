ALBANY -- One of the city's most glaring eyesores is well on its way to oblivion after Eric Donald's Advanced Donald Landscaping Services crew started demolition of a structure at 1709 E. Broad Ave. early Wednesday morning.
The fire-damaged house, located along one of the city's busy thoroughfares, and several burned-out and abandoned trailers in the former Cardinal Court neighborhood should be gone in "about a week and a half," according to Donald, who said he has been involved in "between 25 and 30" demolition projects with the city.
"I've been doing work with the city for 12 years," the local contractor said. "I've had this business (ADLS) for 15 years. I learned what I know from my dad."
Ward I Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard was on hand to watch the razing of the initial structure, and he said he was elated to see the dilapidated buildings in the "once nice neighborhood" come down.
"This area became a haven for drug dealers, prostitutes and gangs," Howard said. "The residents of east Albany have had to live with this eyesore for 30-something years. Watching it come down today, I'm like a child with a new toy. What I hope to see moving forward is a continued domino effect."
Howard said the process of getting an abandoned or dilapidated structure to the point of demolition can be an arduous one, one that involves court action.
"It can take time to get to this point because a judge has to go through all the legal proceedings required," Howard said. "This property took some time because the owner lives out of state, in Colorado. But after several attempts to have (the owner) contact the city with no success, (Municipal Court) Judge (Willie) Weaver gave the go-ahead to move forward (with demolition).
"I think what you're going to see with this commission is more of this kind of action in the coming months. There are more than 100 properties on our demolition list, and I hope we're able to get all of them down."