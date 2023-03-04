Ralphie, the seemingly unadoptable French bulldog from upstate New York, is making progress in his intensive training program, according to his shelter.

The tiny bundle of terror captured the internet's heart last month after the Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls posted a brutally honest adoption ad. The shelter described him as "a fire-breathing demon" and "a terror in a somewhat small package."

