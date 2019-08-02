ATLANTA -- Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams announced that the state party’s groundbreaking voter protection program is expanding through a new initiative to identify and train volunteer Voter Protection Coordinators in every county in Georgia.
“The sheer scale of voter suppression in our last election showed how vital voter protection programs like ours are,” Williams said in a news release. “Our team helped tens of thousands of Georgians understand their rights and make their voices heard, and continues to fight against Republican policies and tactics that undermine our democracy. This expansion will help us serve even more voters right where they live, and ensure that every single Georgian can have confidence that their vote will count.”
“We know from 2018 that many of the problems voters face happen at the county level, from closure of polling places to lack of adequate training and support for poll workers,” Sara Tindall Ghazal, Voter Protection Director for the DPG, said. “By recruiting and training voter protection volunteers to work directly in their home counties, we will be able to better keep voters informed and support counties as they prepare for 2019 and 2020 elections.”
This initiative will be instrumental to the DPG’s permanent voter protection infrastructure as volunteers work within their counties to directly educate voters, advocate in local government on elections issues, and partner with local parties and other organizations on voter protection initiatives. Volunteers will act as a liaison between the state Voter Protection Program and their county, with the DPG providing support and training.
“As a southwest Georgian and regional party leader, I know that this initiative will help the DPG serve even more Georgia voters right where they live,” said Bobby Fuse, chairman of the 2nd Congressional District of the Democratic Party of Georgia. “These volunteers will be a great asset to local Democratic county committees along with all Georgia voters.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia was the first state party in the nation to hire a full-time, permanent voter protection director. The DPG’s 24/7 voter protection hotline opened in March 2018 and served more than 40,000 voters during the 2018 election alone.
Any Georgian can call the Voter Protection Hotline for assistance throughout the voting process by calling (888) 730-5816.