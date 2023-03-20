A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police detectives launched an investigation into the woman's suspicious death, after James Toliver Craig, 45, drove his wife, 43, to a hospital around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, because she was having "severe headaches and dizziness." The wife's condition deteriorated quickly after arriving at the hospital, and she was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, where she was declared medically brain-dead a short time later, police said.

