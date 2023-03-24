Denver Public Schools are closed Friday so students and employees can have a mental health day, the district announced, following a shooting at East High School earlier this week in which a student shot two faculty members before later fatally shooting himself.

The mental health day is intended "to allow us all to take a moment to pause and process the challenging events this year," including this week's shooting and a district data breach announced earlier this year, district superintendent Alex Marrero said in a statement.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Dakin Andone, Eric Levenson, Andi Babineau, Steve Almasy and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

