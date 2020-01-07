ASHBURN -- The Georgia Department of Corrections will host hiring events at three south Georgia locations in the next few days, in Ahburn, Valdosta and Nashville.
The events will include onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
• Completed state of Georgia application – available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site);
• Valid driver’s license;
• Birth certificate;
• Social Security card;
• High school diploma/GED transcript;
• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores;
• If POST-certified, a copy of POST profile.
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
The Ashburn event will be held at the Victoria Evans Memorial Library, 605 North St., on Jan. 30; the event in Valdosta will be conducted at the Wiregrass Valdosta Campus' Brooks Hall at 4089 Val Tech Road on Jan. 23, and the Nashville event will be held at the Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library, 315 West Marion Ave., on Jan. 28. The first two events will be conducted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and the third will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.GDCJobs.com.