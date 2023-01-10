Department of Education to propose lower payments for millions of student loan borrowers

The Department of Education is proposing lower payments for millions of student loan borrowers. Pictured is a graduation ceremony for New York University students at Yankee Stadium, on May 18, 2022.

 Seth Wenig/AP

A new proposal from the Biden administration would lower federal student loan payments for some Americans -- and pause payments completely for anyone making less than $30,600 a year.

"Today, we're making a new promise to today's borrowers and for generations to come: Your student loan payments will be affordable," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a call with reporters Monday evening. "You won't be buried under an avalanche of student interest, and you won't be saddled with a lifetime of debt."

CNN's Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

