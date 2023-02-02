juvenile justice.jpg

From left, DJJ Interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb presented Malissa Brinson-Gordon the state Department of Juvenile Justice’s Teacher of the Year award, along with DJJ Board Chair Sandra Heath Taylor.

 Special Photo

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.

“I am honored to recognize Malissa Brinson-Gordon, a dedicated teacher in the Georgia Preparatory Academy, as DJJ Teacher of the Year,” Interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb said. “Her focus on building strong connections with youths and providing a caring environment speaks to her dedication and commitment to students. We are grateful to have her as a part of our team of educators.”

