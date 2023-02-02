From left, DJJ Interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb presented Malissa Brinson-Gordon the state Department of Juvenile Justice’s Teacher of the Year award, along with DJJ Board Chair Sandra Heath Taylor.
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
“I am honored to recognize Malissa Brinson-Gordon, a dedicated teacher in the Georgia Preparatory Academy, as DJJ Teacher of the Year,” Interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb said. “Her focus on building strong connections with youths and providing a caring environment speaks to her dedication and commitment to students. We are grateful to have her as a part of our team of educators.”
Brinson-Gordon says she believes that all children can learn and thrive in an environment that is stimulating and appropriate to their unique needs and abilities.
“There is only one way to succeed in anything and that is to give it everything,” she said. “So, dream big, believe in yourself; anything is possible.”
With DJJ since 2018, Brinson-Gordon has more than 20 years of experience as an educator. She began her career with the Dekalb County School System in 2000 as a paraprofessional, assisting students with severe and profound disabilities. She also worked with the Atlanta Public School System in 2014, where she taught in various classroom settings, including co-teaching in a special education inclusion classroom as well as co-teaching with an English language learning teacher.
Brinson-Gordon holds a bachelor of science degree in Biology from Morris Brown College and a master’s degree in Elementary and Middle School Education from the University of Phoenix