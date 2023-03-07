ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice receives many inquiries from concerned parents and families on youth gang activity and behavioral health issues each year. So, starting in March 2023, the agency will provide a monthly Q&A to provide readers with the tools to make Georgia a better place to live.
Q: I’m starting to see graffiti in my area, which might be gang-related. Is there any way to tell if it is gang graffiti, and what can I do to stop it?
A: Gang graffiti is used within the community to establish areas of territory or show disrespect to another gang. If you see graffiti within your community, you should contact your local law enforcement agency and report the location of the graffiti.
Q: Lately, my child has started getting into trouble, and I can’t handle him anymore. Are there any services or programs where I can get help?
A: Many communities offer services that can assist parents struggling to raise their teenagers. Try contacting your child’s school counselor or your local law enforcement agency to see what services are provided in the area for children.
Q: My child’s grades have been dropping, and he has withdrawn from his friends. I’m worried that he may not be mentally well. Where can I turn for help?
A: A good place to start is with a call to your child’s school counselor. The counselor can connect you with the Georgia APEX program, which offers statewide mental health assessments and treatment. You should also contact your family insurance provider to see if mental health consultations are covered under your plan.