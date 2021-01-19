WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor has announced its intent to award up to $8 million in grant funding to address labor violations in illegal, unregulated and unregistered fishing in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.
Made available through the Department’s Bureau of International Labor Affair, the grant will support efforts to increase understanding of opportunities, development of approaches drawing from identified best practices, demonstrated effectiveness of approaches, and increased awareness and adoption of approaches to strengthen systems to address labor violations associated with illegal, unregulated and unregistered fishing.
ILAB’s mission is to promote a fair global playing field for workers and businesses in the United States and around the world by enforcing trade commitments, strengthening labor standards and combating international child labor, forced labor and human trafficking.
The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment, and assure work-related benefits and rights.
