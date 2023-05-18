(CNN) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has asked the state Supreme Court to review his murder conviction for the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a month after an appeals court denied his previous request for a new trial, court documents show.

In the documents, filed Wednesday, Chauvin’s attorneys cited many of the same reasons from their previous filings to the Minnesota Court of Appeals – arguing again, among other things, that the district court deprived the former officer his right to a fair trial when they denied his request for a change of venue, despite “pervasive adverse publicity.”

