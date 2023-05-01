DeSantis-aligned board votes to sue Disney

The board overseeing Disney's special taxing district -- pictured here on April 26 -- voted on Monday to sue the company days after the entertainment giant filed its own lawsuit against the board.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/AP

The board overseeing Disney's special taxing district -- which was appointed by and is aligned with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- voted on Monday to sue the company days after the entertainment giant filed its own lawsuit against the board.

"Since Disney sued us -- yes, we didn't sue Disney, Disney sued us -- we have no choice now but to respond," said Martin Garcia, chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors. "Yes, we'll seek justice in our own backyard."

