DeSantis pushes to permanently ban Covid-19 mandates in Florida

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, here in 2022, on Tuesday announced a policy proposal banning many pandemic mitigation efforts.

 Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called on state lawmakers to make permanent existing penalties for companies that require all employees get the Covid-19 vaccination, his latest move to curtail pandemic mitigation efforts.

The proposal would extend indefinitely measures DeSantis signed in 2021 that made Florida the first state in the country to threaten businesses with fines if they required workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Those measures pitted DeSantis and Florida against the federal government over President Joe Biden's efforts to get the country's workforce inoculated -- a standoff that helped boost the Republican governor's popularity among conservatives.

Recommended for you

Tags