Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs at all state universities, which he called a "distraction from the core mission."

"This is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions," DeSantis said at a news conference in Sarasota.

