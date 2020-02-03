LEESBURG -- Eddie Alexander, the president and CEO of LCMC OPCO, the entity that took the planned Lee County Medical Center through the state's certificate of need process, said Monday a lawsuit brought against him and others associated with an Austin, Texas-area hospital is related to financial issues at the hospital that have been "going on for several years."
A copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Albany Herald lists the United States of America as the plaintiff and Alexander, Frank Sossi, John Prater, Lakeway Regional Medical Center and Surgical Development Partners-Austin as the defendants.
Alexander said in a phone interview from his Tennessee office Monday that he was part of the suit because he sat on the board of directors of the Lakeway Regional Medical Center.
"The only reason I can figure that anyone would send you that litigation now is that there is a summary judgement due on that matter in the next few days," Alexander, who is leading the group working to build the 60-bed Lee County hospital, said. "But you and I actually talked about this particular development back around 2017. It's still out there; it hasn't been settled."
The copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Herald was filed in United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, and is dated Sept. 25, 2019. It says in part:
The United States brings this civil action to recover for harm sustained by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development resulting from the default by Defendant LRMC on a mortgage loan to LRMC insured by HUD’s Federal Housing Administration, and the misuse of proceeds from that loan by Defendants LRMC, SDP, SDP-Austin, Alexander, Sossi, and Prater.
Acting through its manager SDP-Austin, and SDP’s principals and agents Alexander, Prater and Sossi, LRMC applied for and received an FHA-insured mortgage loan ... to fund the construction of a new hospital in Lakeway, Texas. ... Unbeknownst to HUD, defendants made and conspired to make numerous false statements and material omissions during the application process in order to overstate physician support for the hospital and understate other key credit risks, thereby obtaining FHA insurance under false pretenses.
At the loan closing, physician support for the hospital had eroded, and defendants were short over $5 million of the approximately $38 million investment equity required by HUD to close the loan. Rather than inform HUD of these facts, defendants LRMC, SDP, SDP-Austin, Sossi, Alexander and Prater conspired to cover the shortfall with a number of kiting and kickback schemes.
First, defendants declined to refund money to physician investors who had cancelled their investments in the hospital. Instead, defendants knowingly used more than $1.8 million previously provided by these former investors — essentially borrowing these funds — to fund LRMC’s down payment on the FHA-insured loan. Defendants later reimbursed the investors with the proceeds from the FHA-insured loan.
Second, defendants made material changes to LRMC’s investment structure, without the required HUD approval, in order to secure additional loans from non-physicians to cover the physician shortfall. In addition to the $1.8 million shortfall described above, certain physician investors had originally promised to invest in the hospital, but, when given the opportunity to cancel their investments, elected to not contribute $3.7 million in promised funds. LRMC borrowed from non-physician insiders to cover the shortfall. In this way, LRMC and defendants SDP, SDP-Austin, Alexander, Prater and Sossi concealed from HUD that the level of physician investment, which defendants knew HUD viewed as a proxy for physician support for the hospital, had dropped, and once again improperly borrowed funds to meet the down payment requirement.
Finally, defendants LRMC, SDP, SDP-Austin, Alexander, Prater, and Sossi agreed to pay kickbacks to certain insider investors to secure additional investment to cover the shortfall. Sossi, with the agreement of defendants Alexander and Prater, negotiated “side agreements” with LRMC board members in the days before closing. These side agreements provided that the board members would loan LRMC $1.5 million to close, in return for $900,000 in “fees” for unspecified work to be performed, and for early redemption of purchased notes.
All of these schemes violated HUD’s regulatory requirements. HUD would not have allowed closing to occur had it known LRMC could not meet the “cash to close” requirement. LRMC’s use of borrowed funds, from investors who had withdrawn their investments and from loans obtained through kickbacks, violated statutory requirements and the express terms of the Regulatory Agreement entered into by LRMC and HUD. As a result of defendants’ scheme, LRMC was insolvent at the time of closing, but that fact was concealed from HUD.
... LRMC was built at significant cost but was a failure from the start. It never operated profitably, defaulting within three months of HUD’s Final Endorsement. Ultimately, HUD paid claims for $172 million in connection with the LRMC loan.
Alexander said a resolution in the matter is expected soon.
"This is not anything new," he said. "Maybe it hit a medical publication and someone got it from there; it's just unfortunate that it became topical at this time. Of course, DOJ (Department of Justice) has set its sights on health care, so it could have something to do with that."
Alexander said the suit will have no impact on the Lee Medical Center moving forward as planned. In fact, he said, developer the Flagler Group is sending a geo-technician to the hospital site soon to begin detailed drawings.
"Starting these detailed drawings is significant," Alexander said. "That's one of the requirements we must meet under the terms of our certificate of need. I think the $3 million commitment for this work shows the confidence we have that this project will move forward."
The LCMC OPCO president/CEO said the Lee hospital should have no problem meeting "three requirements" of the Georgia Department of Community Health that will validate the project's certificate of need by a "sometime in late- to mid-June" deadline.
"There are three things we need," Alexander said. "We need detailed drawings approved by the state, which we'll have well before the deadline. We need a contractor agreement, which will be a piece of cake. Freese Johnson of Atlanta is waiting patiently to get going on this project. And we need activity on the site, which we'll start when the drawings are completed."
Lee County Chamber of Commerce Director Winston Oxford said Monday hopes remain high that the project will move forward soon.
"Nothing in life is a sure thing, but there are definitely high hopes now that our hospital is going to happen," Oxford said. "We're still working to find a partner to work with, and we're aware that our little 60-bed hospital will most probably be a feeder hospital for a larger system.
"I think that this most recent investment (of $3 million for the drawings) shows that there is a lot of confidence we'll move forward as planned."
