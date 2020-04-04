TIFTON -- To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Southwell’s Diabetes Learning Center is now offering telemedicine options, rather than in-person visits, to its patients.
“It was very important to us that we offer telemedicine options to our patients during this time of uncertainty, especially since diabetes is one of the underlying conditions that puts individuals at a greater risk,” Diabetes Learning Center Manager Wanda Watson said. “When recent Medicare expansions allowed telehealth to be covered due to this outbreak, we knew this was a step we had to take to protect our patients.”
With telemedicine, patients will communicate with their provider using an electronic device, such as a cellphone, tablet or computer. While this experience doesn’t replace a comprehensive in-person office visit, it can be a great option for some patients.
In addition to the Diabetes Learning Center, other Southwell facilities are utilizing or exploring telemedicine options to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
