ALBANY -- When Dougherty County officials gave state legislators a tour of the historic Spring Run Bridge in January 2020, it was only a few weeks before the unexpected arrival of a devastating pandemic.
The tour at Radium Springs was made as part of a request for funding, and after the arrival of COVID-19 and the subsequent steep drop in state revenues, the funding appeared to be in jeopardy due to the need for budget-cutting.
The $1.5 million grant was somewhat surprisingly approved during the delayed 2020 legislative session, and with approval next week of a contractor, the bridge restoration project could be on its way to completion in about six months.
The bridge spans Spring Run Creek, which flows about a mile from the blue hole at Radium Springs and into the Flint River.
On Monday Dougherty County Commission members heard an update on bids for the work. Albany-based LRA Constructors Inc. tendered the low bid of $679,100 on the renovation project, and county staff have recommended accepting that proposal.
The county received a second bid, in the amount of $971,000, from JHC Corp., based in Peachtree City.
County staff also recommended on Monday accepting a contract from Edge’s Aquatic Services for chemical control of hydrilla and other invasive water weeds in the spring area and creek at a cost of $12,800. Edge’s bid was the highest of three received, with the others coming in at $7,000 and $11,917.
The recommendation to approve that bid was made because Edge’s agreed to make spot applications in problem areas at a prorated price, while the other two vendors would have charged the full contract price for that service, Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison told commissioners.
Earlier this year, the county hired a company to physically remove the invasive weeds that were present throughout the spring and creek area.
The restoration of the bridge, which is part of the trail system at Radium Springs, is part of the overall plan for the site, Commissioner Anthony Jones said.
“This is an exciting time for the commission as it pertains to Radium Springs,” he said during a telephone interview after Monday's meeting. “Our vision is about to come true. This bridge is just another component that makes our dream closer to coming true.”
Other parts of the project include a restroom area at the trailhead at the former golf course. The county also has installed exercise equipment, renovated the gazebo and ticket booth at the location of the former Radium Springs Casino and completed a memorial to five area residents who were killed in a 2017 tornado.
The casino was demolished after a series of disasters including a fire and flooding in 1994 and 1998.
On a recent visit to the spring with his wife, Jones said, he overheard a woman from the Atlanta area telling a younger woman, apparently her daughter, about visiting Radium Springs while growing up.
“This is our dream, to bring back the golden time that used to be at Radium Springs,” he said. “We have a lot of foot traffic, people walking through Radium Springs, and we want to make it attractive.
“As soon as we’re done with Radium Springs, we’re going to move down to Putney and do some work with the park in Putney.”
