Dianne Feinstein announces she won't run for reelection in 2024

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, here in Washington, D.C., on February 13, announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024, a major moment for a historic political career as the fight to succeed her is already under way.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.

