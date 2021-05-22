TIFTON -- Emory University held a special graduation ceremony on May 15 to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2020, whose celebration had been postponed due to the COVID pandemic. Included among those recognized from the Class of '20 was Diantha Virginia Ellis, who graduated with honors with her Master of Laws from Emory University School of Law on May 11, 2020.
In addition to her LL.M., Ellis holds a juris doctor degree from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law; a Certificate in Advanced Legal Writing, Research, and Drafting for distinguished accomplishment in Mercer Law’s nationally recognized Legal Writing Program; an MBA, with additional graduate certification in Economics and Accounting from Valdosta State University; a BBA in accounting and management from Georgia Southwestern State University; and an A.S. in Business Administration from ABAC. While at Mercer Law, Ellis also was honored as a four-time CALI Excellence for the Future award recipient for her achievements in legal writing and research.
Ellis is an associate professor of business at ABAC. She is the daughter of Thom and Ginny Ellis of Tifton.
