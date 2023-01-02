A diary investigators believe belongs to the suspect in the attack on three police officers outside Times Square on New Year's Eve ends with a last will and testament.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, the last entry, dated December 31, begins with, "This will likely be my last entry," and goes on to leave instructions on how to divide the author's belongings among his family and instructions for his burial, according to sources familiar with the diary's contents.

