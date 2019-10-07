ALBANY — Four Star Freightliner has graduated an Albany diesel technician from its newly organized apprentice program.
Marcellus Thornton spent six months training to be a diesel technician at Four Star's Albany location and is now the third graduate of the program.
In 2016, when he was still in high school, Thornton began working with Four Star in the company's Montgomery, Ala., parts warehouse. He later resigned to join the Marine Corps, and when his training was done there, he re-joined Four Star.
Each program participant attends classes and performs supervised, hands-on work in the shop. After successfully completing the program, the apprentice could be offered a full-time job at a Four Star location.
Four Star Freightliner currently has paid apprentices working in its Midway, Fla., Tifton and Dothan, Ala. locations. The first two graduates of the program currently have full-time positions at the Montgomery location.
For those interested in joining the apprentice program, contact Four Star operations manager Scott Dixon at scottd@fourstarfreightliner.com or 1-800-239-8785.
Four Star has a total of seven locations to support customers’ needs. The others are in Valley, Ala., and Valdosta. For more information on the company, visit fourstarfreightliner.com.